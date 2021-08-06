“Quaver Has a Feeling” book signing

BINGHAMTON, NY – A tradition since 2004, the First Friday Art Walk is taking place tomorrow evening in downtown Binghamton.

The public is invited to the Garland Gallery tomorrow to purchase the children’s book “Quaver Has A Feeling.”

Anyone who buys a book can get it signed by the author herself, Debbie Honas, although she goes by her pen name: Lenora Riegel.

This book is actually a collaboration with the Binghamton Philharmonic.

On each page, you’ll notice a different feeling followed by a Q-R code, when you scan the Q-R code music plays that relates to the feeling.

Riegel says this book took her about a year to get completed.

“I’m hoping that kids will be able to identify their different emotions because everything seems to be all mixed up right now. If they can identify their individual emotions, they’ll be able to handle them better and know what to do next,” says Riegel.

Families can come and enjoy a live reading of the book along with live music from 6 to 7 tomorrow.

Riegel was an engineer for 35 years, so you may notice a few Binghamton landmarks in there.

Anyone interested in the book can visit Siphrebooks.com.

You can also find Riegel at the Tioga County fair and the New York State fair later this month.