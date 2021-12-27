WASHINGTON, D.C. – Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to put pressure on the us and its NATO allies.

With thousands of Russian troops massed on the border of Ukraine., Putin is threatening military action.

NewsChannel 34’s Basil John reports on Putin’s push, and push back from one U.S. lawmaker.

{{Rep. John Joyce}} “Vladimir Putin right now is flexing.”

PENNSYLVANIA REPUBLICAN CONGRESSMAN JOHN JOYCE SAYS THE U.S NEEDS TO STAND UP AGAINST RUSSIAN PRESIDENT VLADIMIR PUTIN.

SUNDAY, THE RUSSIAN PRESIDENT DEMANDED THAT THE U.S. AND ITS NATO ALLIES TO BACK OFF OR ELSE.

{{Vladimir Putin}} “Like I already said, they deploy missile systems in Ukraine that can reach Moscow in four to five minutes. Where should we move? They have taken it to the point where we simply must tell them ‘stop.'”

PUTIN SAYS HE WANTS NATO MISSILES OUT OF EASTERN EUROPE, AND WANTS A PROMISE THAT UKRAINE WILL NOT BE ALLOWED TO JOIN NATO.

PUTIN HAS AMASSED THOUSANDS OF RUSSIAN TROOPS ON THE BORDER OF UKRAINE.

DEFENSE ANALYSTS SAY RUSSIA COULD BE PREPARING FOR MILITARY ACTION SOMETIME AFTER THE FIRST OF THE YEAR.

“We cannot allow Putin to be aggressive in this arena.”

“This is a geo-political force and we need to be with our friends and we need to be with our allies, recognizing that not just the Ukraine but Poland is in that area.”

JOYCE SAYS THE U.S. HAS EARMARKED 300 MILLION DOLLARS IN MILITARY ASSISTANCE FOR UKRAINE IN THE NATIONAL DEFENSE AUTHORIZATION ACT.

“I hope these funds, that these military supplies aren’t needed, but we need to let our friends and our allies know that we will stand with them.”

REPORTING IN WASHINGTON, I’M BASIL JOHN.