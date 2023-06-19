ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Purely Technique Dance and OUR Company is holding a fundraiser dance concert on June 22nd, 7pm, at 102 Washington Avenue in the Endicott Performing Arts Center.

“JEU D’ESPRIT” is Purely Technique’s 10th fundraiser dance concert. It showcases in a theatrical setting, featuring OUR Company work, which celebrates community and explores ideas and feelings that evoke contemplation and understanding. This year’s theme, “JEU D’ESPRIT” is thought provoking, yet playbill and spirited.

Purely Technique’s OUR Company is under the artistic direction of Erin Saddlemire, a 20 year veteran in dance arts. Erin conceptualizes well rounded, cohesive dance works. She also utilizes the thoughts, feelings, and actions of her dancers through chorographical structures and improvisational storytelling. Performing members’ ideas are an integral part of OUR Company’s creative process and Erin gravitates toward exploring movement stories literally, figuratively, and through abstraction.

JEU D’ ESPRIT will also showcase the hard work and artistry of Purely Technique dance students, and guest performances by Dynamic Dance and Movement (Endwell, N.Y.), and dancers from some of EPAC’s adult dance classes (Endicott, N. Y.). It is tradition to hold the annual dance concert as a fundraiser. Each year an arts club or organization within the Greater Binghamton community is chosen to receive the proceeds of the show. Endicott Performing Arts Center is once again the chosen beneficiary group, as well as this year’s host.

Tickets are available for purchase by contacting Erin Saddlemire at purelytechniquedance@gmail.com or call (607)-245-6366. Erin Saddlemire can also be contacted through Purely Technique’s website at purelytechniquedance.org

Tickets will also be available at the door. Ticket’s cost $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and students, and children 5 and under are admitted for free.