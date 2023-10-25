HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – Pennsylvania’s favorite groundhog is sitting down with the governor on Wednesday, 100 days in advance of Groundhog Day 2024.

Governor Josh Shapiro and the Department of Community and Economic Development tourism staff will welcome Punxsutawney Phil and his entourage, the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club Inner Circle, to the Governor’s Residence in Harrisburg on Oct. 25 at 5:30 p.m.

Every year on Feb. 2, crowds ranging in size from 10,000 to 40,000 individuals flock to Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney to see the now 137 year old woodchuck give his weather forecast for the remaining six weeks of the winter season.

Following his conversations with state officials, Phil will return to Punxsutawney where he will countdown the next 100 days before emerging on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024 to predict whether we will see six more weeks of a cold, blustery winter or if we can expect some early spring warmth.

