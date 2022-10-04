OWEGO, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – After starting out in a garage in the Town of Conklin roughly 6 years ago, Rock Steady Boxing has steadily expanded its impact, which now reaches into Owego.

Rock Steady Boxing helps people with Parkinson’s disease improve their balance and coordination.

According to the organization, recent studies suggest that intense exercise can delay the symptoms of Parkinson’s.

Rock Steady provides non-contact boxing-style fitness routines for those with the disease.

Lead Coach Amber Pinkey said that through word of mouth, the organization had heard that there was a need for the program to expand out into Tioga and Chenango Counties.

Pinkey said, “Really, I think we started out with 3 people and within 6 weeks, we have about 8 people already, which means we’ll split and add another class soon. Our biggest mission as an organization is to get to as many people living with Parkinson’s as possible, so that we can help them improve their quality of life through exercise and education.”

Through the organization’s partnership with UHS, it has access to top of the line, clean facilities to host classes in.

To learn more, visit southerntierny.rsbaffiliate.com.