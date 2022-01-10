BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County is seeking the public’s input on what should be done with one of its parks.

The county parks department has launched a survey asking for feedback on the future of Grippen Park in Endicott.

Located along the Susquehanna River adjacent to En-Joie Golf Course, the park currently has a boat launch, playground, pavilion and ball diamond.

For many years, a large building at the park housed a semi-enclosed ice rink used for hockey games and recreational skating.

However, the flood of 2006 severely damaged the rink’s cooling system and the structure was subsequently used for a B-M-X dirt racing course since 2010.

Last winter, the county evicted the track operator citing a report that found significant structural problems with the building.

You can take the survey here.

The survey replaces a public meeting that was canceled due to pandemic concerns.