THAT’S RIGHT, THE TAX FILINGS INCLUDE NEVER BEFORE SEEN DETAILS ABOUT THE PRESIDENT’S PERSONAL AND BUSINESS FINANCES OVER THE COURSE OF 6 YEARS.

DEMOCRATS PUSHED TO MAKE THIS INFORMATION PUBLIC. IT COMES TO NEARLY 6-THOUSAND PAGES.

THANKS TO HOUSE DEMOCRATS, FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP’S ONCE-SECRET FINANCES ARE ON THE FRONT PAGE.

{Rep Don Beyer – D/VA} “Three of those six years, the president paid less than $10,000 in taxes.One year he paid zero.”

CONGRESSMAN DON BEYER IS ONE OF THE HOUSE DEMOCRATS WHO VOTED TO PUBLISH TRUMP’S 2015 TO 2020 FEDERAL TAX RETURNS.

TRUMP IS THE FIRST PRESIDENT SINCE RICHARD NIXON not TO RELEASE THEM ON HIS OWN.

{Rep Don Beyer – D/VA} “This is the most important person in the world supervising the largest expenses in the world, so you want to make sure that there aren’t conflicts.”

REPUBLICAN GEOPOLITICAL STRATEGIST RINA SHAW SAYS THE TAX DOCUMENTS GIVE AMERICANS .JUST A GLIMPSE INTO THE FORMER PRESIDENT’S FINANCES.

{Rina Shaw – Republican Geopolitical Strategist from NewsNation} “A good snapshot of how Trump took advantage of the American tax code to benefit. Himself his family, his his businesses, but does it give the fullest clear picture? I’m not quite sure.”

THE DOCUMENTS REVEAL TRUMP HELD BANK ACCOUNTS IN CHINA ,THE UK, AND IRELAND DURING HIS FIRST COUPLE YEARS IN THE WHITE HOUSE AND AVOIDED U.S. TAXES BY CLAIMING CREDITS FOR TAXES HE PAID ON OVERSEAS BUSINESS VENTURES.

IT’S UNCLEAR FROM THE FILINGS IF TRUMP ACTUALLY GAVE AWAY HIS 400 THOUSAND DOLLAR PRESIDENTIAL SALARY AS HE PROMISED HE WOULD, TRUMP ATTACKED THE RELEASE OF HIS TAX RETURNS.

IN A STATEMENT HE SAYS QUOTE “The Democrats should have never done it, the Supreme Court should have never approved it, and it’s going to lead to horrible things for so many people.”

AND RETIRING HOUSE REPUBLICAN KEVIN BRADY WARNS {Rep Kevin Brady R/TX} “Democrats in the Ways and Means Committee have unleashed a dangerous new political weapon”

In Washington I’m Raquel Martin.