PS Restaurant moves to Downtown Binghamton

BINGHAMTON, NY – A longtime fixture in fine dining along the Vestal Parkway is picking up and moving downtown.

The PS Restaurant has announced plans to move from its Rano Boulevard location to 99 Court Street in Binghamton, former home of the Loft at 99.

PS opened in 1984 and has been owned by Rick and Sylvana Dodd since 1990.

The Dodds says the new location will offer them a larger dining area and bigger kitchen plus the option of outdoor seating.

The current location is scheduled to close in early March with the downtown site opening in April.

