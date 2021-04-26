PS Restaurant comes to Downtown Binghamton

BINGHAMTON, NY – A long-time popular fine dining establishment has relocated to join the downtown Binghamton restaurant scene.

After a successful 32 years in Vestal, P-S Restaurant has started a new chapter in the city

Moving during a pandemic was challenging in and of itself, but with the help from relatives and friends, owners Rick and Sylvana Dodd are finally ready to welcome guests to their new space.

The destination restaurant is a popular place to celebrate an anniversary, graduation, birthday or other special occasion.

Sylvana says she could not be more thankful.

“So, we’re just really excited to be in downtown Binghamton. We appreciate all the support from all of our friends and our guests and the local officials. So, that’s it we’re in downtown Binghamton, we’re ready to go,” says Sylvana.

Dodd says the restaurant isn’t quite open yet, they are just waiting for their NY State Liquor License, which they expect to receive in the upcoming days.

Once it is open, it’ll be only for dinner service to start.

By June they hope to be open for lunch as well.