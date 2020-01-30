Protesters come out after Cuomo vetos SWEAT bill

BINGHAMTON, NY – A bill Governor Cuomo vetoed at the end of the legislative session has local protesters seething.

The Governor vetoed the SWEAT bill, which protesters say would end wage theft in the state.

Protesters lined Hawley Street in front of the State Office Building demanding Cuomo sign the bill or resign.

Activist, many of them from Binghamton University, say the money lost from the people’s hard work line the pockets of crooked elite.

Community Organizer Ryan Muller says it’s not difficult to see which side Cuomo is on.

“Cuomo’s agreeing with Republican politicians here, and not even the Democrats who did push the SWEAT bill, so who’s side is Cuomo on? Democrat or Republican? It doesn’t matter to me because in the end we know he’s not on the side of the workers,” says Muller.

The BU senior says students who represent the future of America’s workforce want protections against wage theft.

A similar protest was held in Buffalo, to coincide with this one.