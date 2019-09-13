Protesters call for change at the border

BINGHAMTON N.Y -Local activists rallied Friday to call on change at the Southern border.

Indivisible Binghamton along with Citizen Action held a rally outside of Senator Chuck Schumer and COngressman Anthony Brindisi’s Metro Center offices today.

Activists were joining a nationwide effort to call for the cutting of funding to ICE.

Indivisible Binghamton Co-Lead Linda Quilty says the conditions at these detention centers are inhumane and keeping families apart.

She says they are keeping these refugees in what are essentially concentration camps when they have done nothing illegal.

“We find it totally appalling to see what is happening to the people who are refugees from other countries seeking asylum in our country. They are being treated in such a way that we wouldn’t even treat dogs,” says Quilty.

After the rally, protesters visited the offices of both Brindisi and US Senator Chuck Schumer in the Federal Building to deliver letters in which they urge the representatives to reject requested funding increases for ICE.