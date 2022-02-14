BINGHAMTON, NY – Local peace activists are calling on the Biden administration to unfreeze Afghan money in the face of a humanitarian crisis.

Members of Broome County Peace Action and Broome County Veterans for Peace held a demonstration outside the Federal Building in downtown Binghamton this afternoon.

They say policies of the U-S government are restricting the access Afghan people have to their bank accounts.

They say this in turn has led to starvation and a crisis in healthcare and education because workers aren’t getting paid

The protesters used bricks to symbolize the many hardships being heaped upon the Afghan people.

Board member Jack Gilroy says the U-S shouldn’t be using money as a weapon and blaming the current Afghan population, whose median age is 18, for what happened on September 11th.

“These are young people who are totally upset with what’s going on and weren’t even around during 9-11. So, we’re holding money from the 9-11 period yet it was Saudi Arabians that were involved in 9-11, not Afghan people. It just doesn’t make sense that the United States, the generous nation that it is, would hold other people’s money. It’s like stealing their money,” says Gilroy,

Gilroy says that as much as 9.4 billion dollars is being frozen by the U-S and the World Bank reconstruction fund.

The activists want President Biden to issue an executive order releasing the funds.

To make a comment to the administration, email Comments@WhiteHouse.gov.