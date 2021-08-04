Proposed Oakdale Mall project moves forward

JOHNSON CITY, NY – A local developer has plans to transform the Oakdale Mall into a multi-use complex.

The company Spark JC under Doug Matthews is applying for PILOT funding for an over 116 million dollar project to covert the Oakdale Mall from a traditional shopping center into a multi-purpose space, potentially called the Oakdale Commons.

The application states that the Mall’s transformation will include adding not only diverse commercial businesses, but also public institutions, and medical and wellness services.

Matthews had already purchased and renovated the former Sears building and now calls that phase 1 of the planned transformation.

After accepting the application, The Agency board will continue to review the proposal and the requested PILOT tax exemptions at an upcoming governance committee meeting on August 9 before moving to approve.

A public hearing on the proposal will be held on August 16.