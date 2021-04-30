Prom dress sales booming at Tom’s Coffee Cards and Gifts, despite pandemic restrictions

BINGHAMTON, NY – Prom is a time everyone looks forward to, except this year it will be a little different from your typical prom.

It appears that most schools will be having some sort of prom for their students, but with guidelines and restrictions for everyone’s safety.

Which means, a lot of girls are out shopping for prom dresses, maybe even more than usual.

Tom’s Coffee, Cards and Gifts in Binghamton is known as a regional store for prom dresses all over upstate New York as well as North Eastern P-A.

Owner Tom Kelleher, says they were about halfway through prom season last year before the pandemic hit.

“Many schools this year have decided to go forward with prom so our prom business has been extremely brisk. On pace to beat our busiest prom year yet, even though it’s in the middle of a pandemic year. Business for us has been tremendous, it’s been the best year we ever had and it’s a great surprise for us,” says Kelleher.

Kelleher realizes how fortunate he is to be doing so well especially during a time like this.

He has already sold hundreds of dresses and is on track to sell hundreds more.