“Project Lifesaver” devices help locate missing, at risk individuals

VESTAL, NY – Vestal Elks Lodge presented a donation to the Vestal Police Department and the Broome County Sheriff to allow the agencies to buy more life saving devices.

These life saving devices are known as “Project Lifesaver.”

Project Lifesaver are state-of-the-art location devices for those “at risk” individuals who tend to wander.

Representatives from Vestal P-D, Johnson City P-D, Binghamton P-D, Port Dickinson P-D, N-Y-S Police,

Owego P-D, Endicott P-D, Tioga and Broome County Sheriff’s were in attendance.

Broome County Sheriff Deputy Robert Stapleton says the receivers they have are very special because no one else can pick up the radius of the client.

“But we can type in the certain frequency to the client, the loved one, and we can use this within a 4 mile radius of finding the missing individual,” says Stapleton.

The kit lasts about a year and comes with a device for the “at risk” individual to wear.

Each department also received special window stickers to hand out to the public, these stickers will alert emergency personnel that there is a person with a disability.

Before receiving this donation, Broome County Sheriffs office only had 7 kits left.