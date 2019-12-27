Project Homecoming Job Fair at Oakdale Mall; Chamber hopes to attract those visiting town

The Greater Binghamton Chamber is welcoming back area natives and trying to entice them to move back home.

The Chamber held its 24th annual Project Homecoming Job and Career Fair today at the Oakdale Mall.

Almost 50 employers were promoting their job openings and training opportunities.



The event is held between Christmas and New Year’s each year in the hope of attracting potential job seekers who are in town visiting family, as well as college students on break.



There’s even information geared toward teenagers with a list of businesses and organizations that will hire 16 to 18 year-olds.

Chamber COO Amy Shaw says, “Teenagers are looking for a part-time job, or perhaps an upcoming graduating senior in June wants to enter the workforce, they’ll be able to see what companies would hire them.”

Representatives from Workforce New York and the State Labor Department were also on hand to answer questions.



Resumes were scanned into an online database for participating employers to reference after the fair.



If you missed today’s event, you can still enter your resume by emailing it to Chamber at Greater Binghamton Chamber dot com.

Other employers can access the data base for a fee.

The Chamber will hold a second job fair in August.