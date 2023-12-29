BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH)- 2023 Project Homecoming Job and Career Fair to Feature 49 Local Companies.

The Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Project Homecoming Job & Career Fair Friday, December 29, 2023, at the Oakdale Commons’ Center Court from 11AM to 3PM.

The job fair is free and open to all jobseekers. This year, the job fair will feature 49 local companies seeking to fill a variety of positions across several different industries.

The Chamber will scan each resume collected at the career fair and create an on-line database that participating job fair companies can access after the event at no additional cost. Job seekers are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resumes to provide to the Chamber for this resume database, in addition to giving them to potential employers.

To allow job seekers to better prepare for the job fair, the Greater Binghamton Chamber has created an employer profile packet which can be found in advance online at https://greaterbinghamtonchamber.com/2023-project-homecoming-job-and-career-fair-profile-packet/ in addition to being distributed to jobseekers at the Job & Career Fair to assist them in narrowing down which companies to meet with.

For more information regarding the Job & Career Fair, please call the Chamber office at 607-772-8860