BINGHAMTON, NY – Southern Tier 8 was just awarded $50,000, making the Southern Tier residents one step closer to high-speed broadband service.

‘Project Connect’ was introduced back in November, with the goal of bringing high-speed broadband to the Southern Tier.

This grant comes from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) to expand and connect Binghamton, Endicott and Johnson City.

With this funding, Southern Tier 8 will start to design the route.

Once built, the internet service providers and wireless carriers will be able to bring better service to area residents and businesses.

“This is the type of announcement that we should be seeing more of over the next 5-10 years. We want the residents to know and the businesses to know that across the North East that the Southern Tier of New York State is on the cutting edge, and we want them to be here, to move here and to locate their businesses here,” says Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham.

Southern Tier 8’s Executive Director, Jen Gregory, says the project is already underway as they are in the process of interviewing professional consultants.

She adds that while Endicott, Binghamton and Johnson City are technically “served” by broadband providers, lacks the modern-day speeds to keep up with changing needs.