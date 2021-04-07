Progressives celebrate New York State budget

ALBANY, NY – The New York State Assembly is continuing it work to pass its final budget bills.

The State Senate already wrapped up early this morning.

NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca has more on what the 212 billion dollar budget includes, and why progressives are celebrating.

((Mike Gianaris, NYS Senate Deputy Majority Leader))

This would not have happened had we not taken the Senate Majority a couple years back, it would not have happened if we did not defeat the IDC a couple years back, it would not have happened if we didn’t get the supermajority this last election.

Progressive advocates and lawmakers are touting their wins in the state budget this year that include $2.4 billion in rent relief, more than $29 billion in school aid, as well as personal income tax increases on millionaires, and increases to the corporate franchise tax rates that are expected to total more than $4 billion.

The Governor had expressed hesitancy to increasing taxes on the wealthy.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor))

There will be no capital gains tax. There will be no estate tax. The feeling was that those taxes would do damage to the state.

Another gain for progressives is the 2.1 billion in state dollars going to an excluded worker fund for undocumented immigrants. Some Democrats and Republicans opposed the measure.

((Daphne Jordan, NYS Senator))

Think about all we could do and all that we should do with this $2.1 billion being spent on the fund. Every year veterans’ advocates have to beg and plead for Dwyer program funding. So many local governments are not given the funding they so desperately need.

Despite the measures progressives did secure, they say their work continues.

((Jessica González-Rojas, NYS Assemblymember))

We will continue to fight this session and we will continue to build a movement that’s going to get us to where we need to be next year.

Progressives say they will continue to push for anti-trust legislation and more funding to fight homelessness.