Progressive Dental shares how they are reopening

BINGHAMTON, NY – Dentists offices have reopened in New York State for routine care such as teeth cleaning.

Patients have been visiting local doctors for about a week now, after being restricted to just emergency care since March 16th.

In the meantime, dentists with Progressive Dental have been using tele-dentistry to keep people’s teeth healthy, and have since taken extra measures to keep their office and their rooms extra clean.

That includes adding U-V lights to their offices, heating and air conditioning systems to eliminate germs.

Plus, they’ve added heavy duty face-shields to their uniforms.

Doctor Sonny Spera says being able to operate safely is key to staying open at all.

“To me, change is a part of life. You change, adapt, or die. We have always put in effect as one of our core values as adaptability to change. For us, it was ‘okay, another change’. It was a little bit more of some of what we had already did, and I think dentistry have been prepared for this forever,” says Spera.

Some of the protocols Progressive Dental uses have also changed, including how patients enter and exit the building.

Patients check in from their car and wait to be called in for their appointment.



hey will also answer some pre-screening questions and have their temperature taken before being brought straight to a treatment room.