TOWN OF DICKINSON, N.Y. – (WIVT/WBGH) With a new dedicated biking and walking path connecting the City of Binghamton with Upper Front Street, a partnership is making it easier for people to bike to the Farmers Market.

Cornell Cooperative Extension is using money it received from the Broome County Health Department and free labor from Broome-Tioga BOCES students to install six colorful produce themed bike racks on its campus.

There’s a carrot and corn outside the Farmers Market, a chili pepper and a bell pepper near the entrance to the Cutler Botanical Garden and an apple and grapes near the Taste NY store.

Kaili Young was a BOCES welding student who graduated in June and also an employee at Taste NY. She and fellow student Ruthanne were excited to show off their welding skills.

“There’s definitely an artistic part to welding. You could take it both ways. Like a job way and you can also have fun with it and build things like that,” said Young.

In fact, Young was recently hired as a welder at Raymond Corporation in Greene.

The $1,000 Creating Healthy Schools and Communities grant paid for the materials and a professional paint job.