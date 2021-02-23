Pro Golf celebrates 50th anniversary in the area

BINGHAMTON, NY – Professional golf in our area has reached a milestone, and the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open is planning to celebrate this year.

This year is the 50th anniversary of the start of the B-C Open at En-Joie Golf Course in Endicott back in 1971.

In the spirit of the semi-centennial, Johnny Hart’s grandson and current artist of comic strips B.C. and Wizard of Id, Mason Mastroianni, worked with the event’s organizers to make a new logo tying together the history of the B-C Open with its successor the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open.

Now fans can commemorate the anniversary with a line of merchandise offered by Logowise.

“Mason did a tremendous job bringing together this logo which brings our historic past up with our current Dick’s Sporting Goods logo. Combining them together into what we think is a very unique logo, something exciting. We know there’s been a demand for it and we’re excited to get this back out into the community,” says Tournament Director John Karedes.

Karedes says he’s happy the tournament has kept its local connection through the years through the Hart comics and more recently through their hometown sponsor.

The Dick’s Sporting Goods Open is run by Broome County Charities.

Over the years the event has raised 18.2 million dollars for charity and is looking to return this summer from June 28 to July 4.