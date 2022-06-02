ROCHESTER, NY – An Upstate New York internet provider that recently entered the Binghamton market has been purchased by a private equity firm.

Greenlight Networks announced today that Oak Hill Capital has become a majority investor in the high-speed broadband internet provider.



Just last month, Greenlight cut the ribbon on its new Greater Binghamton office in Vestal.



The Rochester-based company began offering service in Greater Binghamton with the purchase of Plexicomm a year ago.



Greenlight says Oak Hill plans to invest up to $300 million to help expand its network from nearly 90,000 homes to more than 800,000 homes over the next few years.