BINGHAMTON, NY – A Binghamton man is headed to prison for trying to escape custody while undergoing treatment at Lourdes Hospital.

Broome County District Attorney Mike Korchak announced that 47 year-old Michael Pavlisak was sentenced to 3 years after pleading guilty to attempted criminal possession of a weapon.

On January 28, 2021, Pavlisak, who was a Broome County Jail inmate at the time, was at Lourdes receiving treatment for a pre-existing condition when he attempted to escape.

Pavlisak struggled with a Sheriff’s Office corrections officer in an attempt to wrestle away the guard’s gun.

Korchak praised the corrections officer as well as assistance provided by security personnel at Lourdes.