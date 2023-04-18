JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Johnson City man is headed to New York State prison after pleading guilty to felony Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree.

On April 14, 2022, Johnson City Police responded to a report of a male with a gunshot wound on Baldwin Street.

When police arrived, they found an uncooperative 24-year-old male with a hip injury. He was treated at Wilson Hospital and released.

An investigation determined that 24-year-old Spencer Chapman shot the male during a fight inside a Baldwin Street apartment.

According to the Broome County District Attorney’s Office, it was unclear whether the shooting was intentional or accidental.

Chapman has a 2019 felony conviction for Assault in the 2nd Degree and will be sentenced to 5 years on July 7th.

“Special thanks to the Johnson City Police Department for their quick response. The Broome County District Attorney’s Office will continue to send felons to prison to keep them off the streets of our community,” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome County DA.