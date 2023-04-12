BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Binghamton man is heading to prison for tampering with his ankle monitor.

Today in Broome County Court, 30-year-old Dominick Howe pled guilty to felony Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree.

In December of 2022, Howe cut off the monitor and damaged it.

Howe told his probation officer that he was living in Binghamton, but he was found, without the ankle monitor, at a residence on Central Street in Endicott.

He has a prior felony conviction for Attempted Robbery from 2014 and will be sentenced to 2 to 4 years in New York State prison on June 23rd.

“Defendant Howe was given an opportunity to avoid State prison but chose to violate the conditions set by the Broome County Department of Probation. Felons do not get unlimited chances in Broome County,” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.