NEW YORK STATE (WIVT/WBGH) – Marc Molinaro’s opponent in today’s special election is Ulster County Executive, Democrat Pat Ryan.

However, once the boundaries are redrawn for 2023, Ryan will run for a different Congressional seat, leaving either Riley or Cheney to face Molinaro in November.

The new 19th is being stretched westward to include all of Broome County, along with Delaware, Chenango, Tioga, Cortland and Tompkins Counties.

To our west, Democrat Max Della Pia of Owego is the Democratic candidate in both the 23rd District special election to replace Reed as well as the general election in November.

Republican Joe Sempolinski is the Republican candiate in the special election while State Republican Chair Nick Langworthy and Buffalo businessman Carl Paladino are facing off in a GOP primary for the new 23rd in November.

Also taking place today, a Democratic primary for the 52nd State Senate seat being vacated by Fred Akshar.

Former Binghamton Councilwoman Lea Webb is facing Ithaca attorney Leslie Danks Burke in a district that will now stretch from Binghamton to Ithaca.

The winner faces former Binghamton Mayor Republican Rich david in November.