UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – In celebration of Pride Month, Mayor Palmieri held a ceremony earlier today to raise a pride flag at City Hall, which will remain for the duration of the month.

“I take a lot of pride in the fact that, when I have a number of people traveling here and stopping here, they often ask me – why are we so different? And you know why we’re so different?” said Mayor Robert Palmieri. “Because we have people who love, and with love, you conquer all.”

The mayor also presented his proclamation stating that June is officially Pride Month in Utica; an action many were excited to see in their city.

“This is an opportunity for all of us to remember that we are all one people, and we are here to celebrate the joy of being our individual selves with our full glory rainbow,” said Jill Farnham-Us of the Interfaith Coalition of Greater Utica.

The mayor also explained that today’s historic event was both a way to celebrate and honor the LGBTQIA community.

“When you have a flag-raising for love – I think it just replicates what Utica is all about,” said Palmieri.

“We’re a very loving, giving community, and I’m just honored to have representation of a very diverse population in our great city.”

A Utica pride event is in the works for this year and will be held on June 25th at The Compound in Bagg’s Square.