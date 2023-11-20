BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Price Chopper/ Market 32 is once again participating in a holiday fundraising tradition.

From now until December 24, participating Price Chopper/Market 32 locations will host the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign. Volunteer bell ringers will stand outside of the stores collecting donations for the Salvation Army’s various programs. The campaign will be held at all 130 Price Chopper/Market 32 stores across New York, Vermont, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

“The annual Red Kettle campaign has become integral to the holiday season – both in our stores and in our communities,” said Blaine Bringhurst, Price Chopper/Market 32 president. “Being able to extend ourselves and welcome our community partners in support of friends and neighbors in need is a blessing.”

The Salvation Army and Price Chopper/Market 32 have been partners for over 35 years.

Last year’s Red Kettle Campaign at Price Chopper/Market 32 raised nearly $500,000 in donations to directly benefit those in need throughout the communities where the funds were collected.

“With the cost of living continuing to increase, more families are coming to The Salvation Army for assistance than ever before,” said Major Kevin Stoops, Divisional Commander for The Salvation Army, Empire State Division. “Our continued Red Kettle partnership with Price Chopper/Market 32, and the generosity of their customers, makes it possible for The Salvation Army to continue to help keep food on the table for your neighbors in need.”

The Salvation Army provides a variety of services to the Greater Binghamton area including food pantries, disaster relief, youth development, and other social services.