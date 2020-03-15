Price Chopper, Market 32 to modify hours

(SCHENECTADY, NY) In an effort to better serve its customers and communities, Price Chopper/Market 32 will temporarily adjust store hours.

Effective Sunday morning, March 15, 2020, all 24-hour Price Chopper, Market 32 and Market Bistro stores will close at 1:00 a.m. and reopen at 6:00 a.m. to facilitate the restocking of product and to perform additional preventative sanitation.

“We recognize the importance of the role we play in providing vital goods and services to our communities and want to reassure our customers that the food supply is abundant and that our sanitation protocols meet the highest CDC guidelines,” said Mona Golub, the chain’s vice president of public relations and consumer services.

While this change in hours of operation is temporary, there is currently no timeline for when stores will resume normal hours.

“We are especially grateful to our hardworking teammates who are doing everything they can to help customers find what they are looking for under trying circumstances,” Golub said.