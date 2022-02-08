SCHENECTADY, NY – Price Chopper/Market 32 stores are making sure everyone is well equipped as the pandemic continues.

The stores will be giving out free N-95 masks to those who want them.

This is part of the US Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 vaccination program.

Masks will be available at manned tables in all stores, beginning Tuesday the 8th/Wednesday the 9th. The tables can be found in the center of the store or in the pharmacy area. Each customer can receive up to 3 masks.

“Price Chopper/Market 32 has sought to protect our customers, teammates, trade partners and communities, since the onset of the pandemic nearly two years ago. In addition to keeping our doors open and working tirelessly to ensure the continued flow of product onto our shelves, we’ve deployed countless health and safety protocols, provided customers thousands of masks at our expense, and administered COVID tests and vaccines,” said Blaine Bringhurst, Price Chopper/Market 32’s president. “We are here for our communities to do our part to keep everyone safe.”