Price Chopper/Market 32 launches campaign to support disabled veterans

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Price Chopper/Market 32 has announced its November campaign to help raise money for disabled veterans. Funds raised will go to the non-profit organization Disabled American Veterans (DAV).

During the month of November, customers can round up their change at checkout to support the organization. All of that change will go directly to DAV. Price Chopper/Market 32 will start the campaign with a $5,000 donation.

DAV is a non-profit charity that provides free support to veterans and their families. The organization helps give veterans rides to medical appointments and assist with benefit claim. They also help connect veterans with employment opportunities.

“DAV goes to great lengths to provide for our disabled veterans and their families,” said Mona Golub, Price Chopper/Market 32’s vice president of public relations & consumer services. “With an abundance of gratitude for the sacrifices that veterans have made in serving our country, Price Chopper/Market 32 takes pride in supporting DAV’S efforts.”

To learn more about the organization and their mission, you can visit the Disabled American Veterans website.