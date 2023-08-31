(WIVT/WBGH) – Throughout the entire month of September, Price Chopper/Market 32 will be raising money for the nonprofit organization, EmbraceRace.

From September 1 to September 30, Price Chopper/Market 32 customers will be able to round up their change at checkout for EmbraceRace. 100% of the funds raised will go to benefit the nonprofit. Price Chopper/Market 32 will also match the money raised, up to $10,000.

Created in early 2016 by two parents, EmbraceRace works to provide resources to children, families, caregivers, and educators who face racial discrimination in their communities.

“EmbraceRace goes above and beyond in its efforts to make sure children grow up educated about race. We were pleased with the very positive reaction we got from our customers and teammates last year and are excited to continue working together in 2023,” said Mona Golub, Price Chopper/Market 32’s Vice President of Public Relations.

All proceeds donated by Price Chopper/Market 32 will go to help EmbraceRace create more content to better educate individuals on the racial gap. The funds will also help EmbraceRace train people to be first-person storytellers, assist them in sharing videos of first-person stories about race, and assist in making book suggestions for kids and their caregivers.

For more information on EmbraceRace, visit embracerace.org.