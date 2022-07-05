SCHENECTADY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Price Chopper/Market 32 issued a voluntary manufacturer recall on Saturday, July 2nd.

According to the store, 16 oz. bottles of Top Care 3% USO Hydrogen Peroxide have been recalled due to reports of an off odor and flavor and potential Isopropyl Alcohol content.

Customers who purchased this product can return in to their local Price Chopper for a full refund. Many of the customers who made this purchase have already been contacted using a recall notification program.