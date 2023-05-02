SCHENECTADY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Price Chopper/Market 32 has issued a voluntary recall on a variety of PICS Grated Cheese purchased since December 2022.

According to the store, the products are being recalled because they do not meet its quality standards.

There are currently no known harmful side effects from the products, but customers who purchased them can return them to their local Price Chopper for a full refund.

For more information, you can call 800-666-7667 or email consumerresponse@pricechopper.com.