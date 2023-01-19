SCHENECTADY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Yesterday, Price Chopper/Market 32, a New York-based supermarket chain, announced the total donations from its November fundraising campaign.

The company raised $70,400 for Disabled American Veterans, a non-profit that works to empower veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity.

The organization ensures that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them.

Throughout November, customers were encouraged to round up their totals at the register.

“Disabled American Veterans goes above and beyond in their efforts to provide veterans and their families lifetime support, free rides to medical appointments and connections to meaningful employment opportunities,” said Mona Golub, Price Chopper/Market 32’s vice president of public relations and consumer services. “Here at Price Chopper/Market 32 we are proud to bolster their work in supporting those who served and fought for our country.”

Price Chopper/Market 32 operates 130 supermarkets in New York, Vermont, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire.