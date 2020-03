BINGHAMTON – Price Chopper is adjusting it’s schedule to restock its shelves and keep its customers safe.

The grocery store chain will start closing tonight at 10:00 pm and reopen at 7:00 am the next morning.

Price Chopper says it needs to close overnight to replenish inventory as customers stock up on essential goods.

In the morning, the stores will open exclusively to seniors at 6:00 am for one hour so that they can shop without being exposed to other shoppers.