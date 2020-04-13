Price Chopper asks for masks for employees in letter to Cuomo

A grocery store chain is asking the state for assistance in obtaining PPE for its workers.

Price Chopper has written to Governor Cuomo and governors in 5 other states in hopes of securing masks for its front line workers.

This comes as Cuomo announced yesterday that all employers must provide masks to employees who interact with the public and want them.

The Price Chopper chain employees approximately 20,000 people in 133 locations, and announced last month that it wanted to hire 2,000 additional staff.