Price Chopper and Tops to merge

NC 34 Staff

SCHENECTADY, NY – Two local supermarket chains have announced plans to merge.

Price Chopper/Market 32 and Tops Markets announced in a press release that they will merge and double the collective footprint in the Northeast.

“This merger marks a major step forward and collectively elevates our ability to compete on every level,” said Scott Grimmett, President and CEO of Price Chopper/Market 32. “It leverages increased value for our customers; advances shared opportunities for innovation; fortifies the depth of our workforce, community and trade partnerships; and ultimately accelerates our capacity to deliver a distinctively modern and convenient shopping experience. Given the vital role that supermarkets and their workforces play in our communities, particularly this past year, I am excited to lead the parent company of these two historic grocery retailers.”   

