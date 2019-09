BINGHAMTON N.Y. -Stepping up to help the Red Cross with their relief efforts is a regional grocery store chain.

Price Chopper is joining forces with the Red Cross to raise funds to support families impacted by Hurricane Dorian.



From September 1st through the 30th, Price Chopper customers can donate $1 or $5 at checkout each time they shop to support Red Cross Disaster Relief.

Price Chopper will match all donations made during the month up to $5,000.