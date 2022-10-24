ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Mercy House is taking the best aspects of its successful in-person and virtual fundraisers and combining them into a hybrid event.

Mercy House of the Southern Tier is a community care shelter for the terminally ill.

Since opening 6 years ago, it has provided end of life care for 876 families in 10 rooms built into a former church in Endicott.

Executive Director Linda Cerra says that under the direction of hospice, Mercy House staff and volunteers help take the burden off of family members.

“The families come in, they visit, they eat, they chat, they’ll watch baseball games, and just enjoy the time that they have. And they don’t have to worry about cooking, cleaning, taking care of their loved one, medications, taking care of everyone who comes to visit.”

Mercy House is planning its 9th Gala of Taste fundraiser for this Thursday.

There will be music, wine and beer tastings and food prepared by PS Restaurant.

Mercy House will also auction off 100 donated items, both in-person and online.

Cerra says during the pandemic, the auction went entirely online and was very successful.

A few tickets remain for the in-person event. They are $100 per person, $175 for two.

It runs from 6 to 9 in the SUNY Broome Culinary and Events Center.

To purchase tickets or register for the online version, go to mercyhousesoutherntier.com.