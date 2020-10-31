Prevention Coalition launches campaign about effects of underage marijuana use on the developing brain

JOHNSON CITY, NY – The Prevention Coalition of Broome County has launched a new initiative to help teach kids about the dangers of drug use.

The group has started the “High Stakes” campaign, which is targeted towards kids and young adults as well as parents, to inform people about the effects of underage marijuana use on the developing brain.

To help get their message out, the coalition has a new website that includes facts, lists of resources, and real-life stories of people who live drug-free.

Prevention Coalition Coordinator Maria Fabrizi says that it can be hard for kids to determine the effects of marijuana use at a young age as the state has legalized it for medical use, as well as a push to legalize it for recreational use, which she believes makes kids view it as harmless.

“I think with all those confusing and mixed messages, we’re really just trying to kind of clear the clutter, and just kind of get back to basics. Any under age use, really any substances under age, but particularly marijuana, can be still harmful to a developing brain,” she said.

The coalition has also started a community art contest through Instagram called “High Stakes Makes”.

The contest encourages youth to upload pictures or videos of themselves doing anything that keeps them drug-free.

To enter, you have to tag at Our High Stakes and use the hashtag High Stakes Makes.

A winner for a 100 dollar cash prize will be announced no later than November 20th.