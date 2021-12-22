Parent company Gannett has announced that it is consolidating its printed editions of the Press & Sun-Bulletin for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day into one larger 3-in-1 edition that will be delivered to subscribers on Thursday December 23rd.

Gannett posted online a similar plan for the Elmira Star-Gazette.

Gannett also plans to consolidate printed editions on Thursday December 30th and cancel deliveries on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Subscribers will not receive a discount or refund for the lack of deliveries and the Press & Sun-Bulletin plans to continue updating its news website during the 4 days affected.

An email to the paper’s editor seeking the reasoning behind the delivery cancellations did not receive a response.