Presidential candidates campaigning up to the finish line

WASHINGTON, D.C. – With just days away from Election Day, the Presidential Candidates are out on the campaign trail racing to the finish line.

More than 69 million Americans have voted early, according to the U-S elections project, and Democrats are touting an upper hand.

Anna Weirnicki says Republicans are hopeful that they’ll come out on top this Tuesday.

It is going to be a tighter election so as a party chair I cant say I don’t have nerves heading into Tuesday.

“Early on democrats absolutely got some gains in the absentee voting.”

“Republicans like to vote in person. So as early voting is starting we are erasing those gains and then election day we feel will be really strong for republicans.”

“I think on Tuesday we are going to overperform.”

“I feel very confident that Joe Biden will be elected president on Tuesday.”

“This weekend should be very interesting to see how many more people will vote in advance.”

“In these final days keep that sentiment power with you.”

IN WASHINGTON, I’M ANNA WIERNICKI.