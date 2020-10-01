President Trump plans visit to New York’s 22nd Congressional District

President Trump is promising to visit New York’s 22nd Congressional District sometime in the near future, but not soon enough to help his ally Claudia Tenney’s campaign.

During a recent tele-rally with Tenney supporters, Trump threw his full support behind the former Republican Congresswoman who is trying to win back her seat from Congressman Anthony Brindisi in November.

Tenney’s campaign staff says that any potential Trump visit would have to wait until after Election Day as the President will be busy campaigning for himself in swing states.

Two years ago, Trump made an appearance on Tenney’s behalf in Rome a couple of months before the election in which she lost to Brindisi.