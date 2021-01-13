President Trump impeached for the 2nd time

WASHINGTON, DC – President Trump is now the first president ever to be impeached twice.

NewsChannel 34’s Basil John shows us where Lawmakers stand on the president’s new status.

“This beacon of Democracy became the site of a vicious attack,” says Republican Jim McGovern.

Wednesday, Massachusetts Congressman Jim McGovern and other lawmakers pushed for the impeachment of President Trump.

“This was not a protest, this was an insurrection, This was a well organized attack on our country that was incited by Donald Trump,” says McGovern.

Connecticut Congresswoman Rosa Delauro and Vermont Congressman Peter Welch say the President’s false claims of election fraud put the country at risk.

“The president used untruthful claims to end the completion of a constitutional process of collecting the electoral votes making Joe Biden, president of the United States,” says De Lauro.

“Donald Trump challenged this principle in two ways: deceit and violence,” says Welch.

Some Republicans say the rush towards impeachment could cause more problems for the country.

Pennsylvania Republican Congressman Guy Reschenthaler:

“A move which will no doubt further divide an already fractured nation.”

And Pennsylvania Congressman Fred Keller say the country needs to focus on healing.

” the best way to achieve that is for us to just let the President serve the rest of the term and see the peaceful transfer of power in a week,” says Keller.

With the Senate adjourned until January 19th, an impeachment trail isn’t expected to happen until after President Trump leaves office.