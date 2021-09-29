President of the Food Bank of the Southern Tier earns major distinction

ELMIRA, NY – The Food Bank of the Southern Tier earning a major distinction today.

Natasha Thompson, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Food Bank, has been named a 2021 New York State Senate “Woman of Distinction.”

Thompson was presented her award by State Senator Tom O’Mara in a ceremony this morning at the Food Bank in Elmira.

She led her team at the food bank through the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020– when the food bank saw a large increase of food insecurity within the community.

“2020 alone to food banks up to 40 percent increase in food going out the door 17. 6 million pounds of food delivered across the Southern Tier humanity so it’s just critically important work. Natasha has been a great leader of that,” says O’Mara.

“It’s just a great honor. It’s a great honor to be recognized for the work that I do here at the food bank, and really I think it’s says a lot about, you know, the organization and people’s respect for our work,” says Thompson.

Thompson has been with the Food Bank of the Southern Tier since 2001 and in her current position as President and CEO since 2008.