President Biden warns about omicron variant

WASHINGTON, DC -President Biden is pushing more vaccinations, instead of more restrictions to stop the spread of the omicron coronavirus variant.

The administration also doesn’t believe more travel restrictions are immanent, and satisfied with the ones currently in place.

“It gives us time to take more action,” says President Joe Biden.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, however, said omicron will make its way to the US, if it’s not here already,

“Even before omicron came in, we have a situation where we’ll be able to test. The PCRs we usually use will be able to pick up this very unusual variant,” says Fauci.

So far the White House is continuing to urge everyone to get vaccinated and take a booster for those who are eligible.

“Do not wait. Go get your booster,” says Biden.

It’s not clear if vaccines are less effective against omicron but officals say the shot is still your best defense against COVID-19.

The White House doesn’t plan more day to day restrictions like we saw at the beginning of the pandemic.

“I’ll be putting forward a detailed strategy outlining how we’re going to fight covid this winter: not with shutdowns or lockdowns, but with more widespread vaccinations, boosters, testing, and more,” says Biden.

Health Officials expect scientists will know more about omicron in the next two weeks, including how easily it spreads and whether it cause more or less severe symptoms.

Vaccine manufacturers are also looking at omicron-specific boosters, but Dr. Fauci says those may not be needed once we learn more about this variant.