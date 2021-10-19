President Biden to make a stop in Scranton

SCRANTON, NY – President Biden is heading back home tomorrow.

The city of Scranton, Pennsylvania is preparing for Biden’s visit to his birthplace.

Due to this, there will be closures on Interstate 81 in the area of the Scranton Wilkes-Barre International Airport and Scranton exits.

Roads in the Central City of Scranton will also be closed between 3 and 8 PM.

his will be Biden’s first trip to Scranton since taking office.

He is expected to continue rallying for support for the infrastructure deal and the Build Back Better Agenda.