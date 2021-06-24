President Biden proposes crime prevention strategies

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Joe Biden has announced new efforts to curb the recent rise in violent crime across the country.

His plan focuses on addressing gun violence, providing money to cities that need more police and offering community support.

As NewsChannel 34’s Jessi Turnure shows us, Biden believes his solutions are proven to work but Republicans in Congress are already pushing back.

{{President Joe Biden}} “These efforts work. They save lives.”

President Joe Biden is taking aim at rising gun violence across the country with a new federal strategy.

“We’ll make sure you can’t sell death and mayhem on our streets.”

The president’s plan cracks down on gun dealers who break federal law and creates strike forces in several major cities to help stop weapons trafficking.

It also encourages local leaders to invest COVID-19 relief funds into policing.

“To hire police officers needed for community policing and to pay their overtime.”

To continue that community approach, White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre says the plan also suggests cities prioritize summer jobs for teenagers and reentry options for formerly incarcerated Americans.

“Working closely with them to make sure that they have a safe summer.”

“Chicago is the largest outdoor shooting range in the world right now.”

Republicans, like Louisiana Senator John Kennedy and Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn, argue police departments can’t fight crime if they’re also under attack.

They point to efforts in some cities to cut police budgets in favor of mental health services, housing assistance, and other programs.

“It has demoralized police forces, and it has emboldened criminal activity. This is something that has to stop.”

But Jean-Pierre says that’s an empty argument.

“The president has been very clear: he does not believe in defunding the police.”